Pharmacies+Island+wide+will+be+open+tomorrow

The government has decided to keep all pharmacies open island-wide tomorrow.

Accordingly the presidential task force said that pharmacies would remain open tomorrow from 9 am to 5 p.m.

India gifted a 10 tonne consignment of essential lifesaving medicines to the Government of Sri Lanka yesterday, in view of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

The consignment was brought to Sri Lanka by an Air India Special Charter flight today.

The Indian High Commission in Colombo said the medicines have been requested by the Government of Sri Lanka.