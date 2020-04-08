Duration+of+curfew+passes+extended

Steps have been taken to extend the duration of curfew passes which were to have become invalid on 10 of this month up to 30 April.

The Police Media Division said that this is applicable to curfew passes issued for essential services.

In addition curfew passes issued to the Port, Shipping Company, Customs, Immigration and Emigration, Health, Petroleum, Telecommunications, Railway Services, the Treasury and the Central Bank as well as state and private sectors banks and institutions connected with the media together with duty services identity cards will also be extended up to 30 of this month.