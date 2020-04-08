Chief+executive+of+Twitter+donates+one+billion+dollars+to+control+the+Corona+Virus

Chief executive of the Twitter Company Jack Dorsey has donated one billion US Dollars from his personal wealth to help control Covid-19 or Corona Virus.

Foreign media reports said that this amounted to about 28 percent of his wealth.

Meanwhile, 2 new deaths were reported from China today.

The number infected has increased to 62 and the total number of persons infected in China is 81,802.

The number infected with the Corona Virus across the world has reached almost 1.5 million and deaths exceed 82,000.