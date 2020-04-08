A+person+suspected+to+have+contracted+the+Corona+Virus+admitted+to+the+Kandy+General+Hospital

An individual suspected to have contracted the Corona Virus who was admitted to the Dickoya Base Hospital last night was transferred to the Kandy General Hospital this morning.

This 56 year old persons is a resident of Kadawatha and it is reported that he had been working as a labourer in Colombo.

With the curfew being imposed in Colombo, this individual had travelled to Kandy and subsequent to a few days arrived in Hatton.

Estate workers had informed the police when they discovered this individual roaming around in the Dickoya Estate area in a suspicious manner.

Ambagamuwa Acting Administrative Public Health Inspector S. Ramadevan said that later steps were taken to hospitalize the person by getting down an ambulance.