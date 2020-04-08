The dawn of the New Year this time falls at 8.23 pm on Monday 13 April and the Punya Kalaya begins at 1.59 pm and ends at 2.47 am on 14 April. The auspicious time for cooking food is at 10.05 pm on 13 April. Engaging in work, transactions and partaking of the first meal for the new year should be done at the auspicious time of 10.43 on 13 April.