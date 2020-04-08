The+value+of+the+rupee+against+the+Dollar+is+now+Rs.+200.47

The value of the rupee has depreciated at a record rate against the US Dollar.
At present the rate of a US Dollar is now Rs. 200.47 the Central Bank of Sri Lanka stated.
Wednesday, 08 April 2020 - 13:36
