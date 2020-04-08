Cabinet+meets+under+the+leadership+of+the+President

The Cabinet Meeting has commenced as of now under the leadership of President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa at the President’s office.

Meanwhile, a meeting of party leaders representing the governing party is scheduled to be held at Temple Trees at 4.00 pm today under the patronage of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

It is reported that the future actions of the government including the procedure the government is following to prevent the spread of the Corona Virus and the programme in operation at present to distribute essential food items will be subject to discussion.

Subsequently, a meeting of former Members of Parliament representing the ruling party is due to be held at 6.00 pm at Temple Trees under Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The process to prevent the Corona Virus from spreading is to be discussed during this meeting.