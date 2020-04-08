A+mask+from+Ayurveda+to+face+the+Corona+Virus+pandemic

The State Ayurveda physicians have manufactured a face mask containing medication.
President of the State Ayurveda Physicians Association Dr. Nimal Karunasiri told the Hiru News Division that this face mask provides a disinfectant.
Wednesday, 08 April 2020 - 13:38
The State Ayurveda physicians have manufactured a face mask containing medication.
President of the State Ayurveda Physicians Association Dr. Nimal Karunasiri told the Hiru News Division that this face mask provides a disinfectant.
The Cabinet Meeting has commenced as of now under the leadership of President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa at the President’s office. Meanwhile, a meeting... Read More
American President Donald Trump said that the World Health Organization (WHO) is acting in a way that is supporting China and as a result he will stop... Read More
With the identification of another individual who has contracted the Corona Virus, the total number of persons infected in this country has increased to... Read More