Infections+due+to+the+Corona+Virus+across+the+world+reach+almost+1.5+million+

Chief Executive of Twitter Jack Dorsey has taken steps to donate US Dollar 1 billion from his personal wealth to help control the Covid-19 or Corona virus.

Foreign media reported that this amounts to about 28 percent of his personal wealth.

Two deaths were reported from China today and the number infected now is 62.

Meanwhile, foreign media reports said that about half the population of the Philippines is now engaged in self-quarantine within their homes, due to the spread of the Corona Virus.

The government of the Philippines has informed the people to remain in quarantine thus until the end of this month. Cambodia has also taken steps to postpone commemorating of the New Year.

The number infected by the virus worldwide has now reached almost 1.5 million while the number of deaths reported is 82,096. The number of persons infected who have recovered by now exceeds three hundred thousand.