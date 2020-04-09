Although the Dambulla Economic Center is closed, an operations center to purchase vegetables

With the closure of the Dambulla Economic Center, an operations center has been established to purchase vegetables.

Here, orders for vegetables received are ordered through Divisional Secretariat offices in the island with the participation of 150 businessmen of the Economic Center.

Dambulla Divisional Secretary Piyal Jayasuriya said that a telephone number to accept orders and an e-mail address has been introduced as well.

It is of significance that vegetables are purchased at special wholesale prices.

Accordingly, vegetables can be ordered on telephone number 066 22 85 181 and through the email address dambulladec@gmail.com, the Divisional Secretary said further.

However, Sha Reporter in Dambulla said that due to the economic center being suddenly closed, yesterday, farmers who had brought their vegetables had set up their produce on either side of the road and were selling them to traders.