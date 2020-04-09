The woman who violated the curfew without consideration of day or night and travelled in trucks arrested at Dambulla (video)

The police took steps to capture in the town of Dambulla, a pregnant woman who was roaming around in cities both day and night while travelling in trucks in a most unprotected manner and hospitalized her.

This woman had been travelling in trucks engaged in essential services and gone to several cities, it was revealed during police investigations.

The Police who took the woman into custody while she was walking on the road called an ambulance on 1990 and arranged to take her to the Dambulla Hospital.

Meanwhile, during further questioning of this woman it was revealed that another group of women are thus travelling here and there in these trucks meant for essential services.

It was also revealed that this woman did not possess an Identity Card and that she was a resident of Kurunegala.

Police succeeded in catching another woman who was travelling in trucks similar to this from the Kantalai area, during the past few days.