Allowances for elders, kidney patients and disabled 488,243 persons

The Ministry of Health said that a sum of Rs. 3057 million has been paid as allowances for elders, kidney patients and disabled persons.



Accordingly, the Ministry said that the Elders Secretariat office has paid 488,243 beneficiaries covering the entire island.



Meanwhile, the National Film Corporation has decided to grant one hundred thousand rupees each to all cinemas belonging to the Rithma Board of the Exhibition Board of the NFC for a period of three months.



Accordingly, the Film Corporation said that Rs. 50,000 will be granted as an allowance to pay employees’ salaries and for maintenance work in the upcoming three months and the balance Rs. 50,000 will be given as an amount repayable without interest within a period of 10 months.