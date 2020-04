The number of patients infected with the Corona Virus in the State of Maharashtra in India has exceeded 1,000.



This is the largest number of persons infected, reported from an Indian State.



The number of deaths reported in that State is 64.



642 infected persons have been reported from Mumbai while the number of deaths is 40.



As of today, 5,360 persons infected with the Corona Virus and 164 deaths have been reported from India.