The Meteorology Department said that there is a possibility of waves rising to 2 to 2.5 meters high in coastal areas from Puttalam to Colombo, through Galle and Hambantota to Pottuvil in coastal areas.



The department said that this is not the height of the waves that reach land.



These sea areas, they also said could be rough at times.



The Meteorology Department requests fishing and naval communities as well as people living in coastal areas to be alert regarding this situation.