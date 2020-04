The Police said that 18,000 persons who violated the curfew have been taken into custody.

4667 vehicles have also been taken into Police custody.

Subsequent to the police curfew being imposed at 6.00 pm on 20 March across the island these suspects and vehicles were taken into custody up to 12 noon today.

At the same time, 283 persons who violated the curfew from 6.00 am today to 12 noon have been arrested.

The number of vehicles apprehended during this period is 81.