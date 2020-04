A video which shows an elderly mother donating a sum of money she possessed to a Bikkhu and another group which went to provide assistance to her has been released on Social Media.

It was while a Bikkhu together with a group of people were handing over aid received by the temple to poor people in the area that this elderly mother who was living in a house alone made this donation.

Subsequent to handing over the aid to her, she donated the money she had with her to the group.