The National Water Supply and Drainage Board said that water supply will be suspended for a period of 18 hours from 1.00 pm tomorrow in several areas of Colombo due to an essential maintenance task.

Accordingly, water supply will be suspended to Nawagampura, Colombo 09 and Colombo 14.

The NWS and DB said that in addition water will be supplied at low pressure to Colombo 13 and 15 at the same time.