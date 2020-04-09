A sum of Rs. 25,000 to pension claimants who were unable to retire or send in applications

A sum of Rs. 25,000 was paid into the bank accounts of 3,189 individuals who are government pensioners and were unable to retire or were unable to send in applications for pensions even though they retired.

Director General of Pensions Jagath D. Dias said that this money for the month of April which was credited into accounts appears on the website of the Pensions Department in the Pension Claims List.

This allowance will be received by claimants from 1 February and those who sent in applications subsequent to that date.