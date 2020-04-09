සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

High temperatures in two provinces and five districts tomorrow

Wednesday, 08 April 2020 - 17:45

The Meteorology Department said that high temperatures that warrant extra care, will prevail in the Northwestern and Western Provinces as well as in the districts of Anuradhapura, Mannar, Vavuniya, Mullaitivu and Moneragala, tomorrow.  

Meanwhile, the Meteorology Department said that there is a possibility that waves in sea areas from Puttalam to Colombo through Galle and Hambantota up to Pottuvil will rise in height.
A statement by a group of Sri Lankan students in India where the Corona virus is prevalent to the maximum (video)
Thursday, 09 April 2020 - 9:26

A group of Sri Lankan students engaged in higher studies at Agra which has become an epicenter for the Corona Virus spreading in India expressed their... Read More

Thursday 09 April : World situation report – Coronavirus patients exceed 1.5 million
Thursday, 09 April 2020 - 7:47

The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide has increased to 1,511,104 with 88,338 deaths (which is 5.84% from the total infected patients).... Read More

Former Parliamentarians group meets
Thursday, 09 April 2020 - 9:25

A meeting was held yesterday at Temple Trees under the leadership of President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa of the leaders of parties representing the government... Read More



