High+temperatures+in+two+provinces+and+five+districts+tomorrow

The Meteorology Department said that high temperatures that warrant extra care, will prevail in the Northwestern and Western Provinces as well as in the districts of Anuradhapura, Mannar, Vavuniya, Mullaitivu and Moneragala, tomorrow.



Meanwhile, the Meteorology Department said that there is a possibility that waves in sea areas from Puttalam to Colombo through Galle and Hambantota up to Pottuvil will rise in height.