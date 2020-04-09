44 year old Covid-19 infected person dies - Increases the total death count in Sri Lanka to seven (7)

----------------------------------------------------------------
Another person in Sri Lanka has died of coronavirus infection. The number of coronavirus deaths in the country has increased to seven with the latest reported death.
The deceased was a 44-year-old male who was receiving treatment at the IDH.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-08| 7:14pm according to the Health promotion Bureau
Total confirmed cases - 188
Recovered and discharged - 42
Active cases – 140
New Cases for the day- 03
Observation in Hospitals - 228
Total Deaths – 7
District break down (top 5) of the infected patients in Sri Lanka
- Colombo 44
- Puttalam 31
- Kalutara 26
- Gampaha 13
- Jaffna 07
Fatality rate comparison based on current data
- Italy 12.63%
- Spain 9.92%
- France 9.47%
- Global 5.76%
- Sri Lanka 3.72%
- USA 3.21%
- Germany 1.89%
Recovery rate comparison
- Germany 33.05%
- Spain 32.74%
- Sri Lanka 22.34%
- Global Average 21.33%
- Italy 17.99%
- France 17.73%
- USA 5.42%