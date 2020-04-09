44 year old Covid-19 infected person dies - Increases the total death count in Sri Lanka to seven (7)

Update - The 7th COVID 19, victim in Sri Lanka was a gem businessman from Mt.Lavinia and travelled to Germany recently according to Director General Health, Dr.Anil Jasingha----------------------------------------------------------------Another person in Sri Lanka has died of coronavirus infection. The number of coronavirus deaths in the country has increased to seven with the latest reported death.The deceased was a 44-year-old male who was receiving treatment at the IDH.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-08| 7:14pm according to the Health promotion Bureau

Total confirmed cases - 188

Recovered and discharged - 42

Active cases – 140

New Cases for the day- 03

Observation in Hospitals - 228

Total Deaths – 7

District break down (top 5) of the infected patients in Sri Lanka

Colombo 44

Puttalam 31

Kalutara 26

Gampaha 13

Jaffna 07

Fatality rate comparison based on current data

Italy 12.63%

Spain 9.92%

France 9.47%

Global 5.76%

Sri Lanka 3.72%

USA 3.21%

Germany 1.89%

Recovery rate comparison