One more patient confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 189

One more person has tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.
This is the fourth patient reported during the day today.
The country total therefore has increased to 189 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-08| 7:26 pm according to the Health promotion Bureau
Total confirmed cases - 189
Recovered and discharged - 42
Active cases – 141
New Cases for the day- 04
Observation in Hospitals - 228
Total Deaths – 7
District break down (top 5) of the infected patients in Sri Lanka
- Colombo 44
- Puttalam 31
- Kalutara 26
- Gampaha 13
- Jaffna 07
Fatality rate comparison based on current data
- Italy 12.63%
- Spain 9.92%
- France 9.47%
- Global 5.76%
- Sri Lanka 3.72%
- USA 3.21%
- Germany 1.89%
Recovery rate comparison
- Germany 33.05%
- Spain 32.74%
- Sri Lanka 22.34%
- Global Average 21.33%
- Italy 17.99%
- France 17.73%
- USA 5.42%
|
Date
|
No of new cases reported
|
23 March
|
10
|
24 March
|
05
|
25 March
|
00
|
26 March
|
04
|
27 March
|
00
|
28 March
|
09
|
29 March
|
02
|
30 March
|
05
|
31 March
|
21
|
01 April
|
03
|
02 April
|
05
|
03 April
|
08
|
04 April
|
07
|
05 April
|
10
|
06 April
|
02
|
07 April
|
07
|
8 April
|
04*