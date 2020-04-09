One more patient confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 189

One more person has tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

This is the fourth patient reported during the day today.

The country total therefore has increased to 189 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-08| 7:26 pm according to the Health promotion Bureau

Total confirmed cases - 189

Recovered and discharged - 42

Active cases – 141

New Cases for the day- 04

Observation in Hospitals - 228

Total Deaths – 7





District break down (top 5) of the infected patients in Sri Lanka

Colombo 44

Puttalam 31

Kalutara 26

Gampaha 13

Jaffna 07

Fatality rate comparison based on current data

Italy 12.63%

Spain 9.92%

France 9.47%

Global 5.76%

Sri Lanka 3.72%

USA 3.21%

Germany 1.89%

Recovery rate comparison

Germany 33.05%

Spain 32.74%

Sri Lanka 22.34%

Global Average 21.33%

Italy 17.99%

France 17.73%

USA 5.42%