One more patient confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 189

Wednesday, 08 April 2020 - 19:29

One more person has tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

This is the fourth patient reported during the day today.

The country total therefore has increased to 189 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-08| 7:26 pm according to the Health promotion Bureau

Total confirmed cases - 189
Recovered and discharged - 42
Active cases – 141
New Cases for the day- 04
Observation in Hospitals - 228
Total Deaths – 7

District break down (top 5) of the infected patients in Sri Lanka

  • Colombo              44
  • Puttalam              31
  • Kalutara               26
  • Gampaha             13
  • Jaffna                   07

Fatality rate comparison based on current data

  • Italy                        12.63%
  • Spain                       9.92%
  • France                     9.47%
  • Global                      5.76%
  • Sri Lanka                 3.72%
  • USA                         3.21%
  • Germany                 1.89%

Recovery rate comparison

  • Germany                 33.05%
  • Spain                       32.74%
  • Sri Lanka                 22.34%
  • Global Average        21.33%
  • Italy                         17.99%
  • France                    17.73%
  • USA                          5.42%

Date

No of new cases reported

23 March

10

24 March

05

25 March

00

26 March

04

27 March

00

28 March

09

29 March

02

30 March

05

31 March

21

01 April

03

02 April

05

03 April

08

04 April

07

05 April

10

06 April

02

07 April

07

 8 April

04*

 

