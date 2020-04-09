Party+leaders+of+the+government+meet+with+PM

A meeting between Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and the leaders of the political coalitions of the government was held at Temple Trees this afternoon.

The meeting is expected to focus on the prevailing situation in the country following the outbreak of coronavirus.

The method of providing concessions to the people, how to impose curfew in the future and the advice issued by the health authorities will be top priority on the agenda in this meeting.

Another meeting between the premier and the former MPs of the government will follow at Temple Trees thereafter.