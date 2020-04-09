Provide relief without promoting party or personal image - Elections Commissioner

Public debate has emerged these days over certain politicians have come forward to provide various type of concessions to the people amidst the coronavirus threat.

Referring to this, Minister Wimal Weerawansa once said that the Election Commissioner should be prescribed some medicine if he sees the voluntary work of them as a political campaign.

However, chairman of the election commission, Mahinda Deshapriya posted a response on his Facebook page today.

He said that he never stated that politicians should not be involved in providing relief to the needy.

He stated that what he meant is that politicians should not try to promote their party or their personal image through such work.

He stated that such propaganda is not welcomed in a decent society even when an election is not on.

The Commissioner said that he has received so many complaints in this regard and the highest number of complaints he has received are against the same political party.