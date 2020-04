The Postal Department of Sri Lanka has planned to provide a concessionary period for the payment of vehicle fines through the Post Offices.



This will apply to local fines issued by police on or after March 1st.



The Police Department has agreed to provide a relief period after the opening of the Post and Sub Post Offices for normal duties for payment of any additional fines in respect of exceeding 14 days.



Postmaster General Ranjith Ariyaratne said in a statement that additional fines would be cancelled.