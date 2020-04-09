Curfew+in+Ratnapura+and+Pelmadulla+will+NOT+be+lifted+tomorrow

Curfew will not be lifted in Ratnapura and Pelmadulla police areas tomorrow (9th April) and travel through these areas too will not be permitted according to the Police Spokesperson.



Apart from Ratnapura and Pelmadulla police areas, curfew will be lifted at 6.00 am tomorrow (9 April) in all districts excluding Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Puttalam, Kandy and Jaffna, and re-imposed from 4.00 pm on the same day.



The curfew imposed in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Puttalam, Kandy and Jaffna which have been identified as High-Risk Zones will continue until further notice.