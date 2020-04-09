Weather+forecast+by+the+department+today+Thursday+9+April+

According to the department of meteorology showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva, North-Western, Southern and North-Central provinces and in Mannar, Vavuniya and Mullaitivu districts after 2.00 p.m.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.The sun will be directly overhead at Kurukeppetiyawa, Potuwewa, Polgahagangoda, Ulpothawewa, Avaddaveli and Urani at about 12:12 pm in the afternoon.