Curfew+lifted+for+10+hours+today+except+high+risk+zones+and+Ratnapura+and+Pelmadulla

Curfew lifted at 6.00am in several districts

The curfew was lifted at 6.00 am today (9 April), for ten hours in all districts excluding Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Puttalam, Kandy and Jaffna, and will be re-imposed from 4.00 pm today.



However, curfew will not be lifted in Ratnapura and Pelmadulla police areas today (9th April) and travel through these areas too will not be permitted according to the Police Spokesperson





Curfew will be reimposed until 14 April

The re-imposed curfew will continue from 4.00pm today (9th April) until 6.00 am on April 14, 2020. Curfew will be lifted on April 14 at 6.00 am in 19 districts, except Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Puttalam, Kandy and Jaffna. Curfew will be re-imposed at 4.00 pm on the same day (14) for these districts.

Curfew in High risk zones continue until further notice

The curfew imposed in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Puttalam, Kandy and Jaffna which have been identified as High-Risk Zones will continue until further notice.



Since the sole purpose of these measures is to ensure the well-being of the people of this country in this critical situation, the Government requests the public to exercise patience and understanding with regard to the difficulties of curfew.



Limit new year customs to family

It is also emphasized that during the New Year season, customs and personal relationships should be restricted to only family members.

Inter district travel prohibited

Traveling to and from all districts has been completely prohibited except for the purpose of providing essential services. Those who misuse regulations introduced with the prime objective of ensuring the smooth and efficient functioning of essential services will severely be dealt



Distribution of essential items

During curfew hours, the government has put in place a mechanism to continuously supply essential food and other goods enabling the public to purchase them while at homes.

Famers to continue

Those who are engaged in paddy farming and cultivation of small tea holdings and export crops in any district are permitted to carry out their activities.

Isolated areas

The villages which have been declared isolated areas in the districts of Colombo, Kalutara and Kandy will remain in the same category and no one will be allowed to enter or leave from these areas until further notice.