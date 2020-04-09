Ninety Seven million rupees for the COVID–19 fund : Total 517 Million

The President’s Media Division said that with donations of 97 million rupees yesterday, the COVID–19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund, established by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, has now reached 517 million rupees.

Minister Chamal Rajapaksa handed over 29.5 million rupees donated by the institutions under his ministry to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Minister Janaka Bandara Tennakoon handed over 2.8 million rupees donated by the Registrar General's Department and Cabinet Minister SM Chandrasena donated his April ministerial salary to the President.