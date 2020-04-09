Several+details+about+the+seventh+person+to+die+of+the+Corona+Virus

The number of deaths due to the Corona Virus in this country has now increased to seven.

This was with the death of a 44 year old individual who was under treatment at the IDH. Director General of Health Services Consultant Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that the person who died was a gem businessman and a resident of Mount Lavinia who had toured Germany and returned to the island.

With the identification of 4 persons who had contracted the new Corona Virus, yesterday, the number of infected persons reported from the country has increased to 189.

The number of persons who fully recovered is 44 and 138 persons are receiving treatment under medical supervision in hospitals at present.

Three of four infected patients identified yesterday are from Ratnapura and had closely associated another infected person identified previously.

Accordingly, it is reported that another 47 persons who had associated these individuals have been put into quarantine.

An infected individual has been identified from Akkaraipattu and he had returned to the country from Qatar on 16 March.

Meanwhile, steps have been taken to lockdown Tharapuram – Mannar, completely.

This was due to information being received that a resident of Puttalam who arrived in this country from Indonesia on 15 March, while infected with the Corona Virus had attended a funeral in Tharapuram, Mannar area.

Mannar District Public Health Inspector Dr. T. Vinodhan said that accordingly, arrangements were made to lockdown the area and required action was taken. At the same time, based on information received, former Deputy Minister Cader Masthaan too has been referred for self-quarantine.