Thursday 09 April : World situation report – Coronavirus patients exceed 1.5 million

Thursday, 09 April 2020 - 7:47

The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide has increased to 1,511,104 with 88,338 deaths (which is 5.84% from the total infected patients). Meanwhile, more than 20% have recovered, with 430,376 (21.76%) recoveries reported. It is reported that there are 1,055,440 active patients around the world at present. 


USA
United States has the highest number of reported infections with 430,376 which is approximately 28.44% from the world total.  The US death toll crossed 14,000 on with over 1,858 deaths reported just on Tuesday. New York City, the epicenter for the outbreak in the U.S. has seen the death toll rise past 4,000 on Tuesday. The virus has now killed almost 1,000 more people than on 9/11. The five hardest-hit states in the U.S. are now New York, New Jersey, Michigan, California, and Lousiana, with a combined total of more than 237,600 cases

UNITED KINGDOM

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is responding to treatment for coronavirus according to BBC reports as he approaches a fourth night in hospital. The prime minister was being kept in St Thomas' Hospital in London and remained clinically stable according to reports. The number of people to die with the virus in UK hospitals has increased by a record 938 in a day, according to the latest Department of Health figures. The total death toll now stands at 7,111.

INDIA

There have been 5.274 infected patients reported while 149 have died due to the virus. 411 patients have recovered and currently there are 4.714 active patients in India. Meanwhile, Delhi also declared that face masks will be compulsory for people stepping out of their homes after Maharashtra -- including Mumbai -- and Chandigarh made masks compulsory.

ITALY

The daily death count and the daily reported incidents have been coming down in the last several days, showing a decline in the curve. There are 95,262 active cases in Italy.

Countries with over 50,000 infected patients.

  • USA                      430,376
  • Spain                    148,220
  • Italy                       139,422
  • France                   113,965
  • Germany               113,296
  • China                      82,809
  • Iran                         64,586
  • UK                          61,474

Countries with over 1,000 reported deaths.

  • Italy                          17,669
  • Spain                        14,792
  • USA                          14,739
  • France                      10,887
  • UK                               7,111
  • Iran                             3,993
  • China                          3,337
  • Germany                     2,349
  • Netherlands                 2,248
  • Belgium                       2,240

Data source - compiled from Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center as per their last update at 6.52 am today (09) and worldometers.

 

 

 

 

