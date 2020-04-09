Thursday 09 April : World situation report – Coronavirus patients exceed 1.5 million

The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide has increased to 1,511,104 with 88,338 deaths (which is 5.84% from the total infected patients). Meanwhile, more than 20% have recovered, with 430,376 (21.76%) recoveries reported. It is reported that there are 1,055,440 active patients around the world at present.



USA

United States has the highest number of reported infections with 430,376 which is approximately 28.44% from the world total. The US death toll crossed 14,000 on with over 1,858 deaths reported just on Tuesday. New York City, the epicenter for the outbreak in the U.S. has seen the death toll rise past 4,000 on Tuesday. The virus has now killed almost 1,000 more people than on 9/11. The five hardest-hit states in the U.S. are now New York, New Jersey, Michigan, California, and Lousiana, with a combined total of more than 237,600 cases



UNITED KINGDOM

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is responding to treatment for coronavirus according to BBC reports as he approaches a fourth night in hospital. The prime minister was being kept in St Thomas' Hospital in London and remained clinically stable according to reports. The number of people to die with the virus in UK hospitals has increased by a record 938 in a day, according to the latest Department of Health figures. The total death toll now stands at 7,111.



INDIA

There have been 5.274 infected patients reported while 149 have died due to the virus. 411 patients have recovered and currently there are 4.714 active patients in India. Meanwhile, Delhi also declared that face masks will be compulsory for people stepping out of their homes after Maharashtra -- including Mumbai -- and Chandigarh made masks compulsory.



ITALY

The daily death count and the daily reported incidents have been coming down in the last several days, showing a decline in the curve. There are 95,262 active cases in Italy.

Countries with over 50,000 infected patients.

USA 430,376

Spain 148,220

Italy 139,422

France 113,965

Germany 113,296

China 82,809

Iran 64,586

UK 61,474

Countries with over 1,000 reported deaths.

Italy 17,669

Spain 14,792

USA 14,739

France 10,887

UK 7,111

Iran 3,993

China 3,337

Germany 2,349

Netherlands 2,248

Belgium 2,240

Data source - compiled from Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center as per their last update at 6.52 am today (09) and worldometers.