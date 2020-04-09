සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

1724 persons arrested during the 24 hour period ending at 6 this morning for violating the curfew

Thursday, 09 April 2020 - 10:25

1.724 persons have been arrested during the 24 hour period 6.00 am yesterday (08) to 6 this morning for having violated the curfew.

The total number of arrests of violators since 20 March is 19,441 and the number of vehicles taken into Police custody is 5,082.

The government announced that pharmacies across the island will remain open today.

The Presidential Task Force said that accordingly, all pharmacies will be open from 9.00 am to 5.00 pm today.

Meanwhile, it was reported to the Hiru News Division that 18 persons working in a bakery in Karagampitiya – Dehiwela have been unable to return to their homes.  The owner of the bakery said they were from Badulla, Mahiyanganaya, Nuwara Eliya and Hatton etc.



Thursday, 09 April 2020 - 21:28

Worldwide, coronavirus deaths have exceeded 900,000.The number of deaths reported so far is 90,086.There are 1,541,538 cases of infected patients reported... Read More

Thursday, 09 April 2020 - 21:44

The All Ceylon Indigenous Medical Organization states that although some doctors recommend inhaling steam and drinking porridge as an indigenous medicinal... Read More

Thursday, 09 April 2020 - 21:46

Australian batsman Steve Smith says he would like to beat the Indian team who are leading the Test rankings, in India."It is a difficult task to play Test... Read More



