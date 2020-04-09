1724+persons+arrested+during+the+24+hour+period+ending+at+6+this+morning+for+violating+the+curfew

1.724 persons have been arrested during the 24 hour period 6.00 am yesterday (08) to 6 this morning for having violated the curfew.

The total number of arrests of violators since 20 March is 19,441 and the number of vehicles taken into Police custody is 5,082.

The government announced that pharmacies across the island will remain open today.

The Presidential Task Force said that accordingly, all pharmacies will be open from 9.00 am to 5.00 pm today.

Meanwhile, it was reported to the Hiru News Division that 18 persons working in a bakery in Karagampitiya – Dehiwela have been unable to return to their homes. The owner of the bakery said they were from Badulla, Mahiyanganaya, Nuwara Eliya and Hatton etc.