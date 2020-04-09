Prime+Minister+of+East+Timor+withdraws+his+resignation+due+to+the+Corona+Virus

Prime Minister of East Timor Taur Matan Ruak has withdrawn his resignation.

He had said this decision was because he has to provide support to the government further to prevent the spread of the Corona Virus in that country.

Last January he said that he would be resigning due to his Budget proposals being defeated.

Meanwhile, Thailand reports 30 deaths and the number of persons infected with the Corona Virus has increased to 2,369.

Foreign media reports said that the government of Thailand has also decided to extend the visas of foreigners in the country.