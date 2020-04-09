A+special+account+for+those+abroad+to+deposit+money+in

With the financial crisis all countries are facing as a result of the Corona Virus epidemic, the government has taken steps to prevent the rupee depreciating in relation to the US Dollar and introduced a special new account for persons abroad to deposit monies in.

Co-Cabinet Spokesman Dr. Bandula Gunawardena said at the media briefing to inform journalists of Cabinet Decisions held at the Government Information Department this morning that the Gazette Notification relevant to this special account will be issued today.

Even foreigners in this country have the possibility of depositing money into this account.