A number of Hiru Correspondents said that there appears to be less people arriving in cities where the curfew has been lifted.

It is reported that anyhow, there are long queues at pharmacies.

The curfew was lifted for 10 hours apart from the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Puttalam, Kandy and Jaffna as well as Ratnapura and Pelmadulla police areas of authority from 6.00 am today. Police headquarters said that the curfew will be reinforced at 4pm today.

With two Covid-19 infected patients being reported from Ratnapura yesterday 67 persons belonging to 23 families in that area were sent to Diyatalawa for quarantine, according to Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva.

At the same time, protection has been increased in areas of Mudduwa and Hathamuwa in Ratnapura where a large number of people live.

Although the Dambulla Economic Center has been closed indefinitely with the curfew being lifted, it was possible to see traders engaged in sales on either side of the road.

Our Hiru Regional Correspondent Kanchana Kumara Ariyadasa said that as a result, the Dambulla – Kandalama main road, Galewela – Dambulla main road, Habarana – Dambulla main road and Anuradhapura – Dambulla main road including a number of other roads were obstructed.

Meanwhile, the Welimada – Keppitipola Economic Center too has been closed by now, and traders who brought vegetables there were seen selling them from the road sides, our Nuwara Eliya Hiru Correspondent Wijesiri Samarasekera said.

From 20 March when the curfew was first imposed up to now, 19,441 persons have been arrested for violating the curfew and the total number of vehicles taken into police custody is 5,082.

In the meantime, with the process being carried out by the government to prevent the spread of the Corona Virus, the grace period for payment of electricity bills has been extended up to 30 April.

Giving instructions to officials of the Ceylon Electricity Board, Minister of Power and Energy Mahinda Amaraweera has said that consumers have not been able to pay their electricity bills from the month of February due to the curfew that has been imposed.

In a statement issued, the Ministry of Power has said that even though bills have not been paid, there will be no disconnection of electricity.

At the same time, with the Covid-19 or new Corona Virus spreading throughout the country, private bus drivers and conductors who have no income in the face of the situation that has arisen, the government has decided to grant them the allowance of five thousand rupees, as well.