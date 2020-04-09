සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Seventh Covid-19 victim in SL, 44 year old businessman cremated today

Thursday, 09 April 2020 - 17:52

Seventh+Covid-19+victim+in+SL%2C+44+year+old+businessman+cremated+today+

The body of the seventh person to die from the Corona virus is cremated

The body of the seventh person to die subsequent to having been infected with the Corona virus was cremated this morning at about 11.30 at the Kotikawatte – Mulleriyawa – Udumulla crematorium.

The funeral of the 44 year old gem businessman from Mount Lavinia who died while receiving treatment at IDH was held with the participation of some of his relatives in compliance with international quarantine rules and regulations.

No new infected patients have been reported up to now today and the total number of persons who have contracted the Corona Virus is 189. 

Meanwhile, 37 persons who completed quarantine at the Kandakadu Quarantine Center were sent home today. All of them had been subject to the PCR test and this is the first group to have been tested prior to leaving the quarantine center.

Two detainees at the Boossa Prison Camp have been admitted to the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital on suspicion, after showing symptoms of the virus, yesterday evening.

These two persons had been brought recently from the Matara and Kalutara to the Boossa Prison Camp by the Rathgama Health Medical Officer Kamal Kodikara.

The person residing in Matara had attended a function with a person who had arrived from Korea prior to being remanded.

These two detainees have been subject to the PCR test and the results are due to be received this afternoon, Rathgama Health Medical Officer Kamal Kodikara said.

Meanwhile, the unidentified body found in the car park of a club at De Saram Road – Mount Lavinia was disinfected according to quarantine regulations and taken to the Kalubowila Hospital mortuary so that a post-mortem could be conducted.

This body was found in the morning today and it is suspected that he had died a few days ago. The identity of the body has not yet been discovered.

At the same time, a body found floating in the Weligama Sea has not yet been identified either.

The victim is considered to be between the ages of 67 and 70. His body has been placed at the Mortuary of the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital.

Co-cabinet spokesman Dr. Bandula Gunawardena said that 51 PCR machines in the possession of the national university system of this country will be used for testing suspected patients and cabinet has approved this proposal. He stated this at the press briefing held at the Government Information Department to inform the media of Cabinet decisions.

Co-Cabinet Spokesman Minister Ramesh Pathirana said that the government has also decided to bring back to the island 33 Sri Lankans stranded at 13 airports around the world.



Worldwide corona deaths exceed 90,000
Worldwide corona deaths exceed 90,000
Thursday, 09 April 2020 - 21:28

Worldwide, coronavirus deaths have exceeded 900,000.The number of deaths reported so far is 90,086.There are 1,541,538 cases of infected patients reported... Read More

Inhaling steam and drinking herbal porridge for Covid -19 are contrary to indigenous medicine (Video)
Inhaling steam and drinking herbal porridge for Covid -19 are contrary to indigenous medicine (Video)
Thursday, 09 April 2020 - 21:44

The All Ceylon Indigenous Medical Organization states that although some doctors recommend inhaling steam and drinking porridge as an indigenous medicinal... Read More

i want to beat India in India - Steve Smith
i want to beat India in India - Steve Smith
Thursday, 09 April 2020 - 21:46

Australian batsman Steve Smith says he would like to beat the Indian team who are leading the Test rankings, in India."It is a difficult task to play Test... Read More



Trending News

Curfew in Ratnapura and Pelmadulla will NOT be lifted tomorrow
08 April 2020
Curfew in Ratnapura and Pelmadulla will NOT be lifted tomorrow
One more Covid -19 patient identified : SL Country total increased to 190
09 April 2020
One more Covid -19 patient identified : SL Country total increased to 190
Private bus drivers and conductors to be granted the allowance of five thousand rupees
09 April 2020
Private bus drivers and conductors to be granted the allowance of five thousand rupees
A warning that 500 million individuals around the world could become poor due to the Corona Virus
09 April 2020
A warning that 500 million individuals around the world could become poor due to the Corona Virus
Several details about the seventh person to die of the Corona Virus
09 April 2020
Several details about the seventh person to die of the Corona Virus

International News

Bangladesh shuts down Rohingiya refugee camps
09 April 2020
Bangladesh shuts down Rohingiya refugee camps
South Korea slowing down - lowest reported covid -19 cases today, with 39
09 April 2020
South Korea slowing down - lowest reported covid -19 cases today, with 39
"Lean on me, when you're not strong" - is no more , Bill Withers dies at 81
03 April 2020
Number of deaths in Iran is higher than the stated figure
02 April 2020
Number of deaths in Iran is higher than the stated figure
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.