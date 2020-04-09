Seventh Covid-19 victim in SL, 44 year old businessman cremated today

The body of the seventh person to die from the Corona virus is cremated

The body of the seventh person to die subsequent to having been infected with the Corona virus was cremated this morning at about 11.30 at the Kotikawatte – Mulleriyawa – Udumulla crematorium.

The funeral of the 44 year old gem businessman from Mount Lavinia who died while receiving treatment at IDH was held with the participation of some of his relatives in compliance with international quarantine rules and regulations.

No new infected patients have been reported up to now today and the total number of persons who have contracted the Corona Virus is 189.

Meanwhile, 37 persons who completed quarantine at the Kandakadu Quarantine Center were sent home today. All of them had been subject to the PCR test and this is the first group to have been tested prior to leaving the quarantine center.

Two detainees at the Boossa Prison Camp have been admitted to the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital on suspicion, after showing symptoms of the virus, yesterday evening.

These two persons had been brought recently from the Matara and Kalutara to the Boossa Prison Camp by the Rathgama Health Medical Officer Kamal Kodikara.

The person residing in Matara had attended a function with a person who had arrived from Korea prior to being remanded.

These two detainees have been subject to the PCR test and the results are due to be received this afternoon, Rathgama Health Medical Officer Kamal Kodikara said.

Meanwhile, the unidentified body found in the car park of a club at De Saram Road – Mount Lavinia was disinfected according to quarantine regulations and taken to the Kalubowila Hospital mortuary so that a post-mortem could be conducted.

This body was found in the morning today and it is suspected that he had died a few days ago. The identity of the body has not yet been discovered.

At the same time, a body found floating in the Weligama Sea has not yet been identified either.

The victim is considered to be between the ages of 67 and 70. His body has been placed at the Mortuary of the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital.

Co-cabinet spokesman Dr. Bandula Gunawardena said that 51 PCR machines in the possession of the national university system of this country will be used for testing suspected patients and cabinet has approved this proposal. He stated this at the press briefing held at the Government Information Department to inform the media of Cabinet decisions.

Co-Cabinet Spokesman Minister Ramesh Pathirana said that the government has also decided to bring back to the island 33 Sri Lankans stranded at 13 airports around the world.