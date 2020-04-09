Negombo+District+Hospital+sends+medicine+for+patients+to+their+homes

A programme has been launched by the Negombo General Hospital to issue medicines to patients who obtain treatment from the clinics at the hospital, directly to their homes.



According to the operation being carried out by the Postal Department, the Negombo District Hospital has informed patients that medicine will be delivered to their homes.



Some new telephone numbers too have been introduced in order to obtain more information on this procedure.



The telephone numbers 031 3121107, 031 3121136 and 031 2280777 have been allocated for this purpose. It is said that by submitting information including the patient’s clinic number, name and the doctor’s name it will be possible to get the medicine delivered.