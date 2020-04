Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi has appreciated the contribution made by Samurdhi Managers and officers towards the programme the government is carrying out in conjunction with the eradicating the Corona Virus.



The Minister had said at a discussion held with representatives of trade unions of the Samurdhi Department today that the overall staff of the department has contributed directly when putting into operation the relief loans and allowance processes granted by the government.



The Minister of Health had instructed the Secretary to the ministry to provide face masks and disinfectants for washing hands as required to Samurdhi officers as well.