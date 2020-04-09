An+operation+in+search+of+39+persons+who+attended+a+funeral+together+with+the+Corona+infected+person+in+Rathmalyaya

The Security Forces have launched a special operation in search of 39 persons who attended a funeral together with the Corona infected individual in Rathmalyaya – Puttalam.



Public Health Inspector of Puttalam N. Suresh told the Hiru News Division that recently this person infected with the Corona virus had participated at a funeral in Mannar together with 50 other people.



Eleven of them have been found and sent for self-quarantine by now.



It is reported that the Police, Police Special Task Force and Public Health Inspectors have launched an operation in search of the other 39 who are in hiding.



This Corona infected patient who was found in Rathmalyaya had gone to Indonesia to participate in a religious function and returned to the island.