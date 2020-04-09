සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

One more Covid -19 patient identified : SL Country total increased to 190

Thursday, 09 April 2020 - 17:38

The number of coronavirus infected patients in Sri Lanka has gone up to 190.

Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi said that another patient infected with the virus has been identified today.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-09| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data

Total confirmed cases - 190
Recovered and discharged - 47
Active cases – 136
New Cases for the day- 01
Observation in Hospitals - 242
Total Deaths – 7

District break down (top 5) of the infected patients in Sri Lanka

  • Colombo              44
  • Puttalam              31
  • Kalutara               26
  • Gampaha             13
  • Jaffna                   07

Fatality rate comparison based on current data

  • Italy                        12.67%
  • Spain                       9.98%
  • France                     9.62%
  • Global                      5.83%
  • Sri Lanka                 3.70%
  • USA                         3.40%
  • Germany                 2.07%

Recovery rate comparison

  • Germany                 40.87%
  • Spain                       32.40%
  • Sri Lanka                 24.87%
  • Global Average        21.77%
  • Italy                         19.00%
  • France                    18.82%
  • USA                          5.26%

Date

No of new cases reported

23 March

10

24 March

05

25 March

00

26 March

04

27 March

00

28 March

09

29 March

02

30 March

05

31 March

21

01 April

03

02 April

05

03 April

08

04 April

07

05 April

10

06 April

02

07 April

07

 8 April

04

 9 April

01*

 

