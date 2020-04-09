One more Covid -19 patient identified : SL Country total increased to 190

Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi said that another patient infected with the virus has been identified today.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-09| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data
Total confirmed cases - 190
Recovered and discharged - 47
Active cases – 136
New Cases for the day- 01
Observation in Hospitals - 242
Total Deaths – 7
District break down (top 5) of the infected patients in Sri Lanka
- Colombo 44
- Puttalam 31
- Kalutara 26
- Gampaha 13
- Jaffna 07
District break down (top 5) of the infected patients in Sri Lanka
- Colombo 44
- Puttalam 31
- Kalutara 26
- Gampaha 13
- Jaffna 07
Fatality rate comparison based on current data
- Italy 12.67%
- Spain 9.98%
- France 9.62%
- Global 5.83%
- Sri Lanka 3.70%
- USA 3.40%
- Germany 2.07%
Recovery rate comparison
- Germany 40.87%
- Spain 32.40%
- Sri Lanka 24.87%
- Global Average 21.77%
- Italy 19.00%
- France 18.82%
- USA 5.26%
|
Date
|
No of new cases reported
|
23 March
|
10
|
24 March
|
05
|
25 March
|
00
|
26 March
|
04
|
27 March
|
00
|
28 March
|
09
|
29 March
|
02
|
30 March
|
05
|
31 March
|
21
|
01 April
|
03
|
02 April
|
05
|
03 April
|
08
|
04 April
|
07
|
05 April
|
10
|
06 April
|
02
|
07 April
|
07
|
8 April
|
04
|
9 April
|
01*