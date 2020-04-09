One more Covid -19 patient identified : SL Country total increased to 190

The number of coronavirus infected patients in Sri Lanka has gone up to 190.Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi said that another patient infected with the virus has been identified today.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-09| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data

Total confirmed cases - 190

Recovered and discharged - 47

Active cases – 136

New Cases for the day- 01

Observation in Hospitals - 242

Total Deaths – 7

District break down (top 5) of the infected patients in Sri Lanka

Colombo 44

Puttalam 31

Kalutara 26

Gampaha 13

Jaffna 07

Fatality rate comparison based on current data

Italy 12.67%

Spain 9.98%

France 9.62%

Global 5.83%

Sri Lanka 3.70%

USA 3.40%

Germany 2.07%

Recovery rate comparison

Germany 40.87%

Spain 32.40%

Sri Lanka 24.87%

Global Average 21.77%

Italy 19.00%

France 18.82%

USA 5.26%