Two more patients recover from Covid -19: SL Country recovery total increases to 49

Two more patients have fully recovered from their Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection and have been discharged from hospital.

The country total for recoveries have increased to 49 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.





Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-09| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data

Total confirmed cases - 190

Recovered and discharged - 49

Active cases – 136

New Cases for the day- 03

Observation in Hospitals - 242

Total Deaths – 7