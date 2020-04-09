Nine+suspects+including+a+female+arrested+for+spreading+false+information+

Nine suspects have been arrested for spreading false information with the intention of sabotaging the efforts taken to combat the coronavirus.

The suspects who have been circulating false information on social media were arrested following an investigation by CID officials.

The group that has been arrested also includes one female.

The suspects are said to be residents of Bandaragama, Kandy, Dehiwala, Maharagama, Nugegoda, Galle, Wadduwa, Angoda and Polgahawela.

The suspects were remanded after being produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate.

The CID is conducting further investigations.