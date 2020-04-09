සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

People who violate curfew instructions will be sent in for quarantine for 14 days (Video)

Thursday, 09 April 2020 - 21:37

The curfew that was lifted at 6.00 am today (9 April), for ten hours in all districts excluding Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Puttalam, Kandy and Jaffna, and Ratnapura and Pelmadulla police divisions in the Ratnapura district was re-imposed from 4.00 pm today.

The re-imposed curfew in these areas will continue from 4.00 pm today (9th April) until 6.00 am on April 14, 2020. Curfew will be lifted on April 14 at 6.00 am in 19 districts, except Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Puttalam, Kandy and Jaffna. Curfew will be re-imposed at 4.00 pm on the same day (14) for these districts.

The curfew imposed in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Puttalam, Kandy and Jaffna which have been identified as High-Risk Zones will continue until further notice.

According to our correspondent in several areas, despite the curfew being lifted there was a drop in the number of people who had come into the towns.

However, long queues were witnessed in front of pharmacies.

People who had come to the city to buy essentials, did not follow the stipulated protective guidelines of distance and other precautions.

Meanwhile, the Drug Regulatory Authority has begun investigations on whether the guidelines given to pharmacies are being followed.

According to National Drug Regulatory Authority Chief Drug Inspector Amit Perera, certain pharmacies that did not follow the guidelines were warned after he inspected them.

Since the Dambulla economic center was closed until further notice, when curfew was lifted traders started selling their vegetables by the road side.  

As a result, our correspondent stated that the roads leading to Kandalama, Galewela and Habarana and Anuradhapura from Dambulla are congested

Similarly, the Welimada-Keppetipola economic center has also been closed and traders who brought vegetables, sold them by the side of the road.

Meanwhile Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that 67 members of 23 families were sent for quarantine at Diyatalawa facility after two COVID-19 patients were discovered from the Ratnapura area yesterday.

Security Forces have also taken measures to strengthen security in the Ruduwa and Hathumuwa areas where people who have had close contact with patients reported yesterday are residing.

DIG Ajith Rohana stated that people who violate curfew regulations will be arrested and sent in for 14 days of quarantine.



Worldwide corona deaths exceed 90,000
Thursday, 09 April 2020 - 21:28

Worldwide, coronavirus deaths have exceeded 900,000.The number of deaths reported so far is 90,086.There are 1,541,538 cases of infected patients reported... Read More

Inhaling steam and drinking herbal porridge for Covid -19 are contrary to indigenous medicine (Video)
Thursday, 09 April 2020 - 21:44

The All Ceylon Indigenous Medical Organization states that although some doctors recommend inhaling steam and drinking porridge as an indigenous medicinal... Read More

i want to beat India in India - Steve Smith
Thursday, 09 April 2020 - 21:46

Australian batsman Steve Smith says he would like to beat the Indian team who are leading the Test rankings, in India."It is a difficult task to play Test... Read More



Curfew in Ratnapura and Pelmadulla will NOT be lifted tomorrow
08 April 2020
One more Covid -19 patient identified : SL Country total increased to 190
09 April 2020
Private bus drivers and conductors to be granted the allowance of five thousand rupees
09 April 2020
A warning that 500 million individuals around the world could become poor due to the Corona Virus
09 April 2020
Several details about the seventh person to die of the Corona Virus
09 April 2020
Bangladesh shuts down Rohingiya refugee camps
09 April 2020
South Korea slowing down - lowest reported covid -19 cases today, with 39
09 April 2020
"Lean on me, when you're not strong" - is no more , Bill Withers dies at 81
03 April 2020
02 April 2020
