The ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ - with LOLC

The ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ initiative that is being carried out on behalf of our people who are in need of assistance due to severe hardships they face with the spread of the Corona Virus, was carried out in the districts of Colombo and Gampaha today.



Meanwhile, several programmes centered around the western province was conducted yesterday.



‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ initiative is currently operating in villages, towns and cities. This effort was further strengthened today with LOLC joining hands with HIRU for the Sahana Yaathra operations.



This was at the Hiru Media Network headquarters located at the World Trade Center in Colombo Fort.



The ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ initiative is a concept of the Chairman of Hiru Media Network, Rayynor Silva.



Its main operations are directed from the Hiru Media Network headquarters located on the 35th and 37th floors of the World Trade Center in Fort, while all deliveries are undertaken from the Hiru Life studio complex at Pelawatta.

Hiru has taken on the mantle to serve the Venerable Maha Sangha and main priests from temples, churches and kovils as well as children in children’s homes and elders of Elders’ Homes,

The programme launched by the Hiru Media Network to protect elders who are at high risk of contracting the Corona Virus, continued yesterday. Accordingly, the Pokunuwita - Vijayamanna Elders Home & Padukka - Digayayu Elders Home were disinfected today.

The entire procedure is being carried out using individuals who provide professional services using proper health protection methods.

If this service is required by an Elders’ Home they can contact 077 303 5930.



Meanwhile, the programme launched by Hiru Media Network to disinfect public places with the Red Cross Society of Sri Lanka continued in the Kalutara District, at Moragahahena, Horana, Ingiriya, Bulathsinhala and Agalawatta police stations.



Your life and safety is also our responsibility. At this difficult time, we will not leave you alone, we commit ourselves to serve you.



