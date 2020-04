As we approach 100 days after the World Health Organization officially recognized the spread of the new coronavirus, the number of coronavirus patients worldwide has reached 1,564,000 .



The death toll stands at 89,418.



Meanwhile, the Al Jazeera website reported that about 150 Saudi royal family members have been infected with the coronavirus. The report further states that 500 beds have been set up in an elite VIP hospital to treat them.



Saudi Arabia reported its first coronavirus case six weeks ago. There have now been 2,932 confirmed cases in the kingdom, with 41 deaths and 631 recoveries, according to Johns Hopkins University.