Worldwide corona deaths exceed 90,000

The number of deaths reported so far is 90,086.
There are 1,541,538 cases of infected patients reported worldwide.
342,272 patients have recovered and left hospitals.
According to the foreign media reports, 48,509 people are in critical condition.
Thursday, 09 April 2020 - 21:28
The All Ceylon Indigenous Medical Organization states that although some doctors recommend inhaling steam and drinking porridge as an indigenous medicinal... Read More
Australian batsman Steve Smith says he would like to beat the Indian team who are leading the Test rankings, in India."It is a difficult task to play Test... Read More
A Pradeshiya Saba member, a relative of the victim and three others were arrested for molesting a 13-year-old girl from Kiriibbanwewa area in Sevanagala. ... Read More