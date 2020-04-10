Weather+forecast+by+the+department+today

According to the forecast of the Meteorology department, showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva, North-Western and Southern provinces and in Anuradhapura, Mannar and Vavuniya districts in the evening or night.



Few showers can be expected in Batticaloa and Ampara districts.



Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.



The deartment requests the general public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



The sun will be directly overhead to day (10th), at Kumbukwewa, Medagama, Ipalogama, Eppawala, Rotawewa, Pangurana, Panichchankeni at about 12:11 pm (afternoon).