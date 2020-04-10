Friday 10 April : Coronavirus World situation report

The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide has increased to 1,600,427 with 95,699 deaths (which is 5.98% from the total infected patients). Meanwhile, more than 20% have recovered, with 354,006 (22.12%) recoveries reported.



USA

United States has the highest number of reported infections with 465,329 which is approximately 29.08% from the world total. The US death toll has increased to 16,672. New York the epicentre of USA, recorded a new single-day high of 799 Covid-19 deaths yesterday but Governor Andrew Cuomo said the rate of hospitalizations continued to fall, yesterday he also commented that the curve was flattening because of social confinement measures.

UNITED KINGDOM

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved out of intensive care but remains in hospital. Boris Johnson has been receiving treatment for coronavirus at St Thomas' Hospital in London since Sunday. He was taken to hospital on Sunday - 10 days after testing positive and was moved to intensive care on Monday. Yesterday 881 people were reported dead after contracting coronavirus, taking the UK death toll to at least 7,993.



ITALY

The daily death count and the daily reported incidents have been coming down in the last several days, showing a decline in the curve. However, deaths in Italy rose by 610 yesterday, up from 542 the day before, and the number of new cases also came in higher at 4,204 from the previous day’s figures of 3,836.

Countries with over 50,000 infected patients.

USA 465,329

Spain 153,222

Italy 143,626

France 118,783

Germany 118,235

China 82,885

Iran 66,220

UK 65,872

The Global death count now stands at 95,699. Four countries have reported over 10,000 deaths (Italy, USA, Spain and France). Italy has reported the highest number of deaths in the world with 18,279 deaths followed by USA with 16,672, Spain with 15,447 and France with 12,210.

Countries with over 1,000 reported deaths.

Italy 18,279

USA 16,672

Spain 15,447

France 12,210

UK 7,993

Iran 4,110

China 3,339

Germany 2,607

Belgium 2,523

Netherlands 2,396

Data source - compiled from Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center as per their last update at 7.02 am today (09).