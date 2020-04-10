Presidential Commission of Inquiry on ETI - term extended

The Presidential Commission of Inquiry appointed to investigate alleged o investigate into the alleged misconduct, irregularities and malpractices in the sale of assets of the ETI, has been extended by another six months.

The term was supposed to end yesterday.

The commission was appointed by President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa on January 9.

Accordingly, the President issued an extraordinary gazette notification extending the period of the Commission of Inquiry up to October 9th.

The Commission met for the first time on March 6, and began its hearing on March 23.

The Commission has been empowered by an extra gazette notification to investigate into the alleged misconduct, irregularities and malpractices in the sale of assets of ETI Finance Limited, that faced serious financial difficulties.