Kurunegala+hospital+emergency+treatment+unit+temporarily+closed

The number of total confirmed COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Sri Lanka has risen to 190 according to the Health Promotion Bureau report released at 6 pm yesterday.

Health authorities have confirmed that only one new Coronavirus patient had been identified in the last 24 hours bringing the total active patients receiving treatment at hospitals to 134 while 242 individuals are currently under observation in hospitals.

49 patients have fully recovered and have been discharged from hospitals.

Meanwhile, due to symptoms of coronavirus being shown in a patient visiting the Kurunegala teaching hospital for treatment for an emergency condition of illness, the accident ward has been temporarily closed.

A hospital spokesperson said that action had been also taken for the disinfection of the accident ward which was closed last afternoon.

A 44-year-old person residing in Siyambalagaskotuwa close to Katupotha from where a coronavirus affected patient was found earlier had entered hospital for treatment yesterday.

Meanwhile, DIG Ajith Rohana said that during the next several days travelling on roads should not be carried out for other requirements using curfew permits