An individual saying that his Samurdhi financial aid was delayed had bitten the ear of a Samurdhi officer. This incident was reported Mundalama – Pulichchakulama.

This person had gone to meet the Samurdhi officer to obtain the Samurdhi allowance being granted by the government and this incident had occurred when an argument that arose went too far.

The individual was arrested in connection with the incident and he was scheduled to be produced before the Puttalam Magistrate’s Court today.